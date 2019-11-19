Nawaz leaves Jati Umra for Lahore airport

LAHORE: Ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has departed from his Jati Umra residence for Allama Iqbal International Airport’s Haj Terminal, from where he will be taken abroad for medical treatment in a high-end air ambulance.

Nawaz was seen off by a large number of supporters and PML-N workers, who were gathered outside his residence since morning. He will be accompanied abroad by his personal physician Dr Adnan Khan and party president Shehbaz Sharif.

The air ambulance arrived in Lahore from Qatar early morning.

According to PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, doctors have completed a medical examination of Nawaz ahead of his departure and he has been administered high doses of steroids and medicines to ensure that his condition remains stable during travel.

However, Nawaz’s daughter Maryam Nawaz — who surrendered her passport to secure her release after the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted her bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case earlier this month — will remain in Pakistan.

An intensive care unit and an operation theatre has been set up in the air ambulance and a team of doctors and paramedics will also be on board, Dr Khan said in a tweet last night.

Former PM #NawazSharif will travel to London in a high-end Air Ambulance equipped with a fully functional & staffed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) & Operation Theatre (OT).

A team of doctors & paramedics will be on board headed by an Intensivist.

ETD (LHE): Tuesday 19NOV19 Morning. — Dr. Adnan Khan (@Dr_Khan) November 18, 2019

The development comes a day after the Ministry of Interior issued a notification to formally allow the former prime minister to travel abroad for medical treatment, stating that the decision has been taken as an “interim arrangement” in light of the LHC order in this regard.

In its notification, the ministry reproduced the undertakings provided by Shehbaz and Nawaz to the LHC in which the terms of their travel and return have been laid out.

The undertaking provided by Shehbaz includes a clause that states that the Pakistan High Commission will have the right to meet Nawaz’s doctors to “verify or confirm about his health”.

INTERIM BOARD TO RUN PARTY AFFAIRS IN MEANTIME

Yesterday, a meeting of the PML-N decided that Shehbaz will return to Pakistan after the health condition of Nawaz Sharif stabilises.

Party matters would be run through collective leadership while the parliamentary advisory group of the party will oversee matters related to parliament and other administrative issues.

Sources said the advisory group includes senior PML-N leaders Raja Zafar ul Haq, Rana Tanveer, Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Sardar Ayyaz Sadiq.