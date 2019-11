KARACHI: Karachi police arrest a man on Tuesday for impersonating a police officer and robbing people in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

“The suspect, Gul Muhammad, committed several crimes while donning a police uniform,” said a policeman. “We caught him with the help of CCTV footage.”

Police apprehended Gul Muhammad and his accomplice, Arif during an operation in Gulshan Town and seized motorcycles, mobile phones, and weapons from their possession.