Khusro Bakhtiar reluctant to take charge of food ministry

–President approves appointment of Asad Umar as planning minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday reshuffled the portfolios of Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtiar and Shahibzada Mehboob Sultan, appointing them the federal ministers for National Food Security and Research and States and Frontier Regions, respectively.

The planning ministry portfolio was allocated to former finance minister Asad Umar, who was reportedly removed from the cabinet earlier this year.

However, the change of charge didn’t go down well with Bakhtiar, who refused to take charge of the ministry, sources closed to the development said.

They said that the minister complained to the prime minister for changing his portfolio.

Meanwhile, President Arif Alvi on Tuesday approved the appointment of MNA Asad Umar as the federal minister for planning, development and reform in exercise of powers conferred on him by Article 92 of the constitution.