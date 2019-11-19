JUI-F chief was ‘given lollipop’ upon his return from Islamabad, says Firdous

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was given lollipop upon his return from Islamabad.

She further said that all allied parties are standing with PM Imran but they also have their own point of view regarding certain issues.

“Every party contested elections on its own manifesto and follow a different approach concerning different issues. If all were same, then there won’t be any need of a separate manifesto for every party,” she said.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman suffers from severe mental trauma and instead of being embarrassed, he is making false statements,, she said.

“He only sees darkness ahead,” she stated.

“Unfortunately, the JUI-F chief uses religion as a weapon and he is giving false hopes to his party workers,” Firdous added.