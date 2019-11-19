Jacobabad woman killed in name of honor

JACOBABAD: Two brothers on Tuesday killed their 22-year old sister in name of honor in Jacobabad and threw the body in a canal.

According to details, two brothers, Ahmed Ali Buledi and Jan Muhammad alias Janu Buledi, shot dead their sister and then threw the body in Saifullah Canal.

The incident took place in Garhi Khairo taluka in Jacobabad district.

Following the incident, Superintendent of Police Bashir Ahmed Brohi suspended SHO Ghulam Nabi Bijarani of Garhi Khairo police station and Head Moharar Mashooq Ali Jakhrani in the connect of the murder.

The FIR of the murder case was registered with the state as a complainant. As of now, one of the two brothers, Ahmed Buledi, was arrested.

The accused confessed to murdering his sister. In his confessional statement, he said that the girl had eloped with her alleged boyfriend who also belonged from the same clan. They traced the girl and shot her dead near the canal with the help of two other members of their clan.

They later threw the body in the canal, he added.