Ismail denies differences within coalition parties

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday ruled out any differences between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its coalition partners at the federal.

Speaking to journalists here, he said there are no differences within the coalition partners and added that minor complaints were resolved.

On Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl(JUI-F) Azadi March, he said the dharna is taking its last breath, the masses are not with JUI-F in its agitation movement against the incumbent government.

Extending his prayers for the early recovery of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Ismail said he is saddened over the departure of PML-N supremo.