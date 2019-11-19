Illegal land allotment petition against PSP chief maintainable, court declares

KARACHI: An accountability court in Karachi on Tuesday declared as maintainable an illegal land allotment reference against Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal.

The development came as the court rejected a plea moved by Kamal against the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding an illegal land allotment of plots in Clifton neighborhood of Karachi.

The court had deferred its order on the plea in a previous hearing moved by the defendants against the maintainability of the reference.

The judge had fixed the pronouncement of the decision on November 19, directing all parties to be present during the next hearing.

After the announcement of the decision over the maintainability, the judge adjourned the further hearing of the reference till Dec 4.

In its reference, NAB has charged the former Karachi mayor of illegally allotting 137 plots on 5,500 acres of land near Clifton Beach locally known as Sea View. According to the reference, he permitted a private construction firm to construct a multi-storey building in the posh area.

Former Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) director-general Iftikhar Qaimkhani and others are among the accomplices.