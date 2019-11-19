Five dead, over 40 injured in Kasur road accident

KASUR: At least five people died and more than 40 injured in a collision between two passenger buses here on Tuesday.

According to details, two Lahore-bound passenger buses collided near Bhalo Stop at Ferozpur Road in Kasur.

Five people died on the spot in the accident while more than 40 others sustained injuries.

The police and rescue teams rushed the scene of the accident, shifted the bodies and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital where the condition of some wounded people was stated to be critical.