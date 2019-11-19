Either govt’s incompetent or it wants to destroy country: Fazl

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman lambasted Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government for pushing the country towards an economic disaster, saying the rulers were either “incompetent or they were working under an agenda of destroying the country through destroying its economy”.

Addressing the participants of a sit-in at Bannu, the JUI-F chief said Imran’s days were numbered and compared him to former Russian president Mikhail Gorbachev, who was heading the Union of Soviet Socialist Republic when the USSR imploded.

In a warning to the PM, Fazl said: “Your roots have been cut, you have been shaken, now count your days.” Talking about the Azadi March, which had culminated in Islamabad, he said that the JUI-F didn’t go to the capital without any purpose, neither did it return without any purpose.

The JUI-F leader further said that the prime minister accused everyone of theft but offered NRO [a reference to Pervez Musharraf’s National Reconciliation Ordinance under which cases against political leaders and workers were quashed] to his sister.

Rehman alleged that the PTI took funds from abroad. The founding members of the party had lodged a case in this regard against the leadership but for the last five years, the case has been pending, he added.

He said that the PTI submitted around 60 pleas against hearing of the case. “You are the one who took money from Israel and India,” he accused the prime minister, while referring to the foreign funding case.

“I challenge you, in my personnel capacity, to come and compare my character with yours, and the characters of our forefathers,” he said, adding that the entire PTI was corrupt.

The JUI-F chief also defended the participation of seminary students in the protest drive, saying that they have the right to cast their vote and to question the theft of their votes.