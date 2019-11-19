Court to indict Agha Siraj in assets case on Dec 3

KARACHI: An accountability court on Tuesday decided to indict Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and other accused in the ongoing investigation into assets beyond known sources of income.

In today’s hearing of the case, Durrani and co-accused were presented before the court.

The court, while ordering to separate Durrani’s wife, his son and daughters from the reference, ordered authorities to initiate proceedings of the declaring the accused fugitive.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing of the case till December 3 and announced to indict the accused on the same date.

Durrani has been in jail in the NAB reference about assets beyond known sources of income.