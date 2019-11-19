Court reserves verdict in Musharraf treason case

ISLAMABAD: A special court in Islamabad on Tuesday reserved its verdict in a high treason case involving former president Pervez Musharraf.

Heading a three-member bench, Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth inquired about Musharraf’s lawyer. To which, he was informed by a special registrar of the court that the lawyer was gone to perform Umrah.

Following this, Justice Seth said that the former president’s lawyer had been given a third chance to submit his arguments today.

The proceedings were briefly adjourned, after which the court said that the verdict in the case will be announced on Nov 28. Additionally, the court said that Musharraf’s counsel could submit written arguments by Nov 26.

Interior Secretary Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan appeared before the court today after he was summoned in the previous hearing on Oct 24.

Prior to the brief adjournment in today’s proceedings, Justice Seth asked whether the court’s permission had been sought before removing the prosecution team, in response to which Deputy Attorney General Sajid Ilyas Bhatti, said that following the change in government head of the prosecution Akram Sheikh had tendered his resignation.

On October 24, the court was informed that the government had sacked the entire prosecution team engaged by the previous PML-N government to prosecute the high treason case against Musharraf.

Justice Shahid Karim told DAG Bhatti that the court had summoned the interior secretary today, so he should let him speak. Justice Nazar Akbar added that the attorney general’s office had no role in this case. The court then removed the deputy attorney general from the rostrum.

Justice Seth said that the prosecution team had submitted their written arguments which was enough for the court.

The high treason trial of Musharraf, 75, for clamping the state of emergency on Nov 3, 2007, was started by the previous PML-N government in 2013. He was booked in the case in December 2013.

Musharraf was indicted on March 31, 2014, and the prosecution had tabled the entire evidence before the special court in September the same year. However, due to litigation at appellate forums, the trial of the former military dictator lingered on and he left Pakistan in March 2016.

In September this year, a special court bench had decided to conduct the trial on a daily basis from October 8 to conclude the case.