Buzdar orders effective measures to control price hike

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday expressed outrage over the failure of concerned authorities in acting against rising inflation.

In a meeting, he ordered officials to immediately take strict action by implementing effective measures against profiteers and hoarders across the province.

He directed to implement the strategy for price control. The chief minister also questioned for rate lists of commodities from concerned divisions through a videolink conference.

Buzdar said that it is the government’s responsibility to provide relief to its people and efforts need to be made.

Excuses will no longer be tolerated, he said, adding: “I want results.”

He said that the designated authorities needed a rude awakening and would be held accountable if visible measures are not undertaken to provide relief to the general public.

“Go out in the field and take note of the prices of commodities rather than sitting in the offices all day,” added Buzdar.

The chief minister also added that strict action should be taken against those responsible for creating artificial inflation.