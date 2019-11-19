Another machination of India

Doing it now with maps

By Rameez Mahesar

History shows that India has always been flaunting its malevolent behaviour towards Pakistan. Until now, it has left no stone unturned in showing it is inimical to Pakistan. Although a couple of wars have been waged between the two countries. India has always taken negative steps due to which it never gets ahead. Also, it has given invariably full vent to other countries besides Pakistan.

Recently a new treachery of India involving maps has come in the open. India’s home ministry has issued new maps displaying the disputed Jammu and Kashmir and certain areas of Gilgit-Baltistan as Indian territories. What a fanciful move of India is this! India-Occupied Kashmir (IOK) was internationalised by India per se when it went to the UN in 1948 and since then the Modi government has been claiming that the issue of Kashmir is internal. Why does India forget the issue was resolved by UN in favour of the Kashmiri people?

The grave issue the Indian home ministry is responsible for is that it has violated the relevant United Nations Security Council resolution. The government of Pakistan has rejected the maps recently, denouncing them as incorrect, void and legally on shaky ground. Including Pakistan, the rest of the world recognises Kashmir as a disputed issue. In simple terms, it is really a big slap in the face of the Indian home ministry.

To me, the garbled practice of developing a new map is inexplicable, and there seems no reason why India does this kind of heinous malpractice. But the statement made by the Foreign Office’s spokesperson has laid bare this conspiracy. It without saying India can never change the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir as decided by the United Nations Security Council. The statement deciphers the malevolent behaviour of India to take some aforesaid territories under its possession, but its idle plots are in vain. The people of Indian-held Jammu and Kashmir are exercising their due rights under the UN Resolutions and Pakistan would always support their legitimate efforts, said FO spokesperson. This is what rubs the salt over what India does behind the scene.

On the other hand, Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam has come down on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi like a ton of bricks pointing out that Modi was going against India’s own Constitution on the Kashmir issue by depriving the territories of their special status. The Jammu and Kashmir territory was disputed some 72 years ago and India is yet trying to take it under its own possession. However, Pakistan will always be poised to support incessantly the people of Kashmir till they attain the right to self-determination.

Indeed, but with this kind of machination India is palpably coming out in the open to disperse the hatred which is coming out against them. It seems, the drama is actually being played by them, and which is being watched widely all around the world. Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and all and sundry know what the Quaid-e-Azam had said regarding Kashmir and Pakistan, that Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir, Modi has several times threatened Pakistan not to provide Pakistan with water any more. To Pakistan is a big threat. And indubitably Pakistan has to be cautious. India can never rupture the country of Pakistan if it works seriously on its weaknesses, to overcome them. Whatever the tactics India adopts to threat Pakistan necessarily be contended with by all means

The Kashmiri people have lost a lot at the hands of the Indian forces. Over 100,000 Kashmiris have breathed their last in making each and every possible endeavour for their independence. Also, the Indian forces have so far made away with over 1.3 million youth in held Kashmir and where they are kept hidden is unknown so far. Thus, Kashmiris have been fighting for their right to self-determination, which is exemplary, and Pakistan is supporting them in achieving their goals.

India can never rupture the country of Pakistan if it works seriously on its weaknesses, to overcome them. Whatever the tactics India adopts to threat Pakistan necessarily be contended with by all means.

