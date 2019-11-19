ANF seizes prohibited chemical worth Rs12.48bn

HUB: An Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) team on Tuesday recovered over 950 drums filled with a chemical used in heroin from a container near Hub River Road.

According to ANF spokesman, the container was stopped at the check-post after the officials smelled the chemical. During the search, the officials recovered as many as 953 drums filled with chemical, that is used in heroin from the container.

A suspect identified as Bashir Ahmed was taken into custody by the ANF for further investigation. The recovered chemical worth Rs12.48bn in the international market.