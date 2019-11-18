Two suspected Indian terrorists arrested for illegally entering Pakistan

BAHAWALPUR: Punjab police have arrested two Indian nationals near the Cholistan desert – near the Pakistan-India border – for illegally entering Pakistan, police sources confirmed on Monday.

According to district police officials, both the suspected terrorists entered Pakistan without valid travel documents.

A case has been registered against the suspects, later identified as Prashant and Darilal belonging to Madhya Pradesh and Hyderabad respectively.

Police sources said that one of the suspects is a software engineer, raising the possibility that he was sent to Pakistan to execute a cyber-terror attack.

Earlier in September, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested an alleged spy from the Torkham border. In an official press release, the FIA had said that it handed him over to Peshawar police officials.

During questioning, the suspect had revealed that he belonged to District Karak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and possessed an Afghan passport. As per the Integrated Border Management System, he was placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) until further orders.

According to the police report, the suspect went to Afghanistan in 2013 and also traveled to India five times. “In 2014, he raised PLA (Pashtun Liberation Army) to discredit Pakistan state institutions,” read the FIA statement issued at the time.