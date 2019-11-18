Shaheen-I ballistic missile training launch successful: ISPR

by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan has conducted a successful training launch of Shaheen-I, a surface-to-surface ballistic missile, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

According to a press release issued by the military’s media wing, the launch was conducted as part of a training exercise “aimed at testing the operational readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command”.

Director General Strategic Plans Division, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, NESCOM chairman, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers witnessed the training launch.

Pakistan successfully conducted training launch of SSBM

Shaheen-1 capable of delivering all types of warheads upto range of 650 KMs. Launch was aimed at testing operational readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command (ASFC) ensuring Pakistan’s credible minimum deterrence. pic.twitter.com/xXynslmjLt — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) November 18, 2019

“Troops displayed a high standard of proficiency in handling and operating the potent weapon system, ensuring Pakistan’s credible minimum deterrence,” ISPR stated.

As per the military’s media wing, the Shaheen-I missile is capable of delivering all types of warheads up to a range of 650 kilometers.

In August, Pakistan had successfully carried out the night training launch of Ghaznavi, a surface-to-surface ballistic missile.