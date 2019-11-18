Secretary interior submits unconditional apology to chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD: In an interesting development, Federal Secretary for Interior Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan on Monday tendered an unconditional apology to Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on behalf of the Ministry of Interior’s officials and officers for failing to attend proceedings of the Senate and its committees.

In the formal communication addressed to the Secretary Senate Muhammad Anwar, Major (r) Azam explained the reason for the absences.

Explaining his stance, he stated that CDA Member Khushhal Khan was deputed to attend the Senate meeting fixed for November 8, 2019. However, Khushhal was on leave and CDA’s director general (Legal) failed to depute an alternative officer to attend the proceedings.

“The embarrassing situation erupted due to his unprofessionalism. The CDA chairman has been directed to take action against the above-mentioned officers for this negligence,” he wrote.

Concluding the letter, the secretary interior observed that the Ministry of Interior places the parliament and its committees in high esteem and therefore, he assured to remain careful in the future.