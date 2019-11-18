PML-N wants ‘fresh elections’ in 2020: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal on Monday announced that his party wants fresh elections in 2020 as, he declared, it is the only way forward in face of the “stagnating economy”.

Talking to reporters after a meeting of the party’s parliamentary committee in Lahore, the former minister suggested that national dialogue be held for a “free and fair election” next year.

Iqbal was of the view that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in consultation with all political parties, should devise a foolproof mechanism to ensure free and fair elections in the country.

He said that the party also decided to strengthen the ongoing protest drive against the government adding that the party’s parliamentary committee also discussed measures to extend the impacts of the anti-government drive being run by opposition parties.

“The government has failed completely,” he added.

The PML-N leader said that the party has also decided to run a membership drive across the country.

Talking about southern Punjab, he alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government deceived the people of southern Punjab. “PML-N will again raise its voice over the issue in the National Assembly,” he said, adding that the PML-N would also raise the issue of Hazara province in the assembly.

He said that the committee discussed in detail the challenges facing the nation, including inflation, poverty, joblessness and “governance breakdown” in Punjab. The infrastructure and all departments in Punjab have been ruined, he alleged.

Talking about the health of Nawaz Sharif, he said that the former prime minister will leave the country tomorrow for treatment abroad.

He said that Nawaz Sharif should have left the country 15 days ago but the government created unnecessary hurdles in his travel which could be fatal. He criticised the ministers for issuing statements against a very ill person (Nawaz Sharif).

The Rehbar Committee in its next meeting will talk about the future course of action as every party has its own Plan-B and Plan-C, he added.