Marriyum Aurangzeb advises govt to focus on performance

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said the incumbent government should focus on serving the nation instead of getting jealous of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

In a statement, the PML-N leader said that PTI ministers are showing stubbornness by wrongly interpreting Lahore High Court’s (LHC) decision, which ordered to remove Nawaz Sharif’s name from Exit Control List (ECL) and allowed him to travel abroad for medical treatment without submitting indemnity bond.

She further appealed the nation to pray for the recovery of former premier, who will be leaving for London on November 19 in an air ambulance.

The PML-N spokesperson told the media that doctors have examined Sharif’s health and medications are being provided to him for minimising health risks, particularly concerning his blood sugar level and heart disease.

On the other hand, preparations have been completed at Harley Street Clinic for the medical treatment of Nawaz Sharif by his son Hassan Nawaz.