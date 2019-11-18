Imran vows no compromise on rule of law in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday reaffirmed his resolve to establish and maintain rule of law in Pakistan as he ruled out any possibility of a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO)-like agreement for people convicted of corruption.

In a meeting with senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan, the premier discussed various constitutional and political matters, including the case of former premier Nawaz Sharif who is set to leave for London on Tuesday.

“People seeking an NRO-like deal are living in a fool’s paradise. I will never compromise on rule of law in Pakistan,” asserted the PM.

“Accountability has been and will always remain our top priority. All state institutions are on the same page and want to see a stronger and prosperous Pakistan.”

PM Imran said corruption was like a termite that eats away at and weakens the foundations of a country. “Sustainable progress can never be possible without improving and strengthening state institutions,” he said.

The prime minister also hinted that some steps to provide relief to the general public would be revealed in the current month.