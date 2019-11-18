At least seven dead after boat capsizes near Okara

OKARA: At least seven people died on the spot on Monday and over 25 went missing after a boat capsized in river Sutlej near Okara.

Residents of the area started a rescue operation immediately after the incident. Seven bodies were recovered according to local sources.

Rescue services also launched an operation to find the missing passengers of the boat.

According to reports, the boat was carrying more than 30 people at the time of the incident and rescue services fear the toll may rise.

The police maintained that the identities of the victims were not immediately known. The officials are investigating the matter.

In July this year, at least four people had drowned and 15 were rescued after a boat carrying around 40 passengers capsized in Tarbela Lake in the Barg Dabderi area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Haripur district.

The boat was en route to Haripur from the Dedal Kamach area of Shangla when it went down in Burg Dabderi village in the Union Council Nara Amazai. The passengers were mostly residents of nearby villages.