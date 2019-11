KARACHI: A seven-member gang of robbers has been arrested for looting worshipers at a mosque in Karachi’s Dhoraji Colony on Monday.

The police detained the suspects with the help of CCTV camera footage.

SSP Noman Siddiqi said that a citizen went to the bank to deposit money but it had closed so he went to the mosque to pray on his way home. The robbers followed him to the mosque and stole the money from him.

He said the suspects have confessed to several other robberies as well.