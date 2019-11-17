‘True patriot Khawaja deliberately performed poorly to be dropped for Pakistan Tests,’ tweets No 1 PR guy

RAWALPINDI/PERTH – Maintaining that Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja is continuing to perform his duty as a ‘true patriotic Pakistani’ this year, the nation’s number one Public Relations guy tweeted on Thursday that the left-handed top-order batsman had deliberately performed poorly in recent months.

Seemingly citing Khawaja’s struggles during Australia’s tour of England and more recently in the three-day warm up match for Australia A against Pakistan in Perth this week, the No 1 PR guy said that the batsman actually wanted to be dropped for the Test series against Pakistan which starts on Thursday.

“No patriot can bear the pain of taking on the motherland, or be a part of a group or effort designed to defeat your homeland,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Like a true Pakistani patriot, you deliberately performed poorly to be dropped for the Test series against Pakistan. Well played #UsmanKhuaja,” he added.

The No 1 PR guy further added that the Australian batsman had actually been a part of Pakistan’s efforts to defeat the enemy since February 27.

“27 Feb… 27 Sep… 27 Nov…” he further wrote, with the last date supposedly signifying two days before the start of the second and final Test between Pakistan and Australia.