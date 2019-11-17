Those looking for ‘in-house change’ will be dissappointed, says Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leaders Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi were dependable allies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and offered a pillar of support to the government.

He said that difference of opinion among allies does not mean that the government is in danger,

Talking to media after inaugurating a water filtration plant in Izmir Town, Lahore on Sunday, the Punjab Governor said that everyone must remember that people have given us a mandate for five years and all government institutions including the army are on the same page for the country’s development and stability.

He said that he respects the verdict of the Lahore High Court (LHC) which he believes is a win-win situation for both the government and the opposition.

Governor Sarwar said that the federal cabinet allowed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for treatment on humanitarian grounds. He said that the former premier was provided all medical facilities in Pakistan and that the government would not create any hindrance in Nawaz Sharif traveling for medical treatment.

He said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leadership has submitted written surety in LHC for Sharif’s return as “we want to see Nawaz Sharif back in Pakistan after his recovery”.

He further said that all those looking for an “In house change” will be disappointed.