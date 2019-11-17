Sindh govt to suspend licences of 2500 NGOs

The Sindh government has decided to suspend the registration of 2500 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) out of a total 10,500 organisations operating in the province, claimed a media outlet.

The move is likely to be made following the failure of submission of annual audit reports by the NGOs and their poor performance in carrying out public welfare works, the report claimed.

Muhammad Nawaz Shaikh, the secretary of the social welfare department, said that only 4,000 NGOs are working and not a single organisation has submitted its annual audit report. He warned that the provincial government will take necessary action against the organisations.

He added that the provincial authorities will start suspending the registration of NGOs from December. The secretary asked NGOs to improve their performance for the betterment of the locals. He announced that strict law will be introduced for the new NGOs by the Sindh government.

On October 7 last year, Interior Ministry had barred 18 international NGOs from working in Pakistan and ordered them to leave the country within 60 days.