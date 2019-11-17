Senate body concerned over threats to Edwardes College principal

ISLAMABAD: Senate body has inquired about the incident of attack and threats against the principal of Edwardes College, Peshawar from the Chief Secretary and Inspector General Police (IG) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Notices have been issued to all concerned by the Senate Secretariat.

According to the notices issued to the Chief Secretary and IG police KPK, the Chairman Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokher has called for a briefing to the committee regarding the issue of threats to principal of the Edwards College Peshawar.

This action was initiated after the said issue was raised in the Senate by Senator Kamran Michael during the last meeting of the Senate HR Committee. Senator Michael informed the Committee that it’s been over a year that the principal of Edwards College, Brigadier (r) Dr Nayyer Fardous has been facing threats and on one occasion even had his house attacked. The committee chairman ordered the concerned senior officials to brief the committee on this important issue.

It is pertinent to mention that the Peshawar High Court on October 01, 2019, declared that the Edwards College was nationalized through the Privately Managed School and Colleges (Taking over) Regulation, 1972, which was validated by the 1973 constitution. Later the government constituted a six-member committee to look into the issues plaguing educational standards at the historical Edwards College Peshawar with a view to find a ‘workable solution’.