Sarfaraz can make a comeback with strong domestic performance, says PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday spoke in praise of former Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed saying that he can make a comeback in the team by performing well in domestic cricket.

The prime minister, besides praising Sarfraz Ahmed also welcomed the appointment of Misbahul Haq as head coach of the Pakistan Cricket team.

“Misbah has the ability to coach players. Sarfaraz is a good cricketer, he should perform in domestic cricket and make a comeback into the team,” he said.

PM Imran Khan has taken a two-day break from his official duties and party engagements to spend time with family and close friends.

It may be noted that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in October had removed Sarfaraz Ahmed as skipper in the Test and Twenty20 formats due to a drop in his overall form.