Police arrest suspects for robbing man inside mosque

KARACHI: Police on Sunday arrested three suspects accused of robbing a man inside a mosque.

According to reports, the three suspects identified as Iqbal, Rizwan and Muneer looted Rs2.5 lac from a man inside a mosque in Karachi’s Bahadurabad area.

SSP Nauman Siddiqui said that the suspects followed their victim who was coming out of the bank and heading to the mosque. The suspects chased him there and robbed him inside the mosque.

CCTV footage of the incident was subsequently uploaded on the internet.

Earlier in September, Police arrested a gang of robbers accused of robbing shopkeepers by hypnotizing them.

According to reports, Ferozabad police arrested a 60-year-old man and his son for running a three-member gang robbing shopkeepers using hypnotism and other deceptive tactics.

Police say one of the gang members, a woman, managed to avoid arrest as she left for her native country, Iran, before the raid.