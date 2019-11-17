PML-Q isn’t govt’s ally anymore, claims Fazl

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Falzur Rehman on Sunday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) is no longer an ally of the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Speaking to a local news outlet, he said that PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi was convinced with his party’s stance after their meeting.

Denying speculations of a deal between the government and his party, he said that when Elahi said that the sit-in ended after both sides reached an ‘understanding’, he spoke from his own point of view. “No deal between us and the government was reached either through Elahi or someone else,” he added.

Responding to a question, he said that he will not end the anti-government drive until Prime Minister Imran Khan resigns. “He will not be the prime minister by next year. I cannot tell you how that will happen but we are determined to protest until we get his resignation,” he added.

The JUI-F chief also rejected the notion that his sit-in had failed. He said that under the Plan B, more pressure would be exerted on the government. “Instead of containing the sit-in in one place, we have moved it to several areas across the country,” he concluded.