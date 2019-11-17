PML-N accuses PTI ministers of contempt of court

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) committing contempt of court by putting their own interpretation on Saturday’s Lahore High Court verdict allowing an unconditional departure of former premier Nawaz Sharif’s to London.

In a statement, she said the ministers at a press conference conveyed a message that they didn’t accept the court verdict.

Earlier, on Nov 16, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had suggested approaching the Supreme Court against the LHC verdict of allowing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for treatment.

He said this decision would be a blow to the country’s judicial system if it goes unchallenged.

He advised that the Supreme Court be approached to have its final opinion on the matter.

The minister said he has not seen such decisions over 17 years of his legal practice. It remains to be seen how many prisoners benefit from the verdict, he added.