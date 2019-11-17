PIA tissue papers being used in Karachi saloon

KARACHI: A local saloon owner has alleged that he was being sold Pakistan International Airline’s (PIA) in-flight tissue papers “for a long time,” a local news channel reported on Sunday.

According to the report, the saloon owner made this claim when tissue papers with the PIA symbol printed on them were found in his saloon in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area

Explaining how these tissue papers made it to his shop, the owner said that PIA employees had been selling them to him for a long time.

A PIA spokesperson said the administration has taken note of this issue and that “serious action” will be taken against the employee(s) involved in this act.