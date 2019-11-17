Neither deal nor relief: Rasheed

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed said on Sunday that the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) ruling in former premier Nawaz Sharif’s petition for the removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL) without any conditionality ‘triumph of law’.

He added that the speculations on the social media about the deal are baseless and no such deal took place between the government and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

“Next two to three months are important and the situation will become better after that,” he said.

“Neither deal was struck nor relief was provided. In this ruling, respect of both the government and Nawaz Sharif was saved,” he added.

“Timing is the most important thing in war and politics. Khurshid Shah, Hamza Shahbaz, Asif Zardari, and five other people are considering a plea bargain,” minster said.

“Things are going to get better in Pakistan. The high court has granted Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad, and no one else has any role to play in this matter,” he said.