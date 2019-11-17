Nawaz to depart on Tuesday, confirms PML-N

–Ex-PM’s personal physician says Nawaz will travel in a ‘fully equipped and medically staffed air ambulance’ once ‘clinically stable’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif will leave for London on Tuesday for medical treatment on the account of his deteriorating health, confirmed party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb in a statement.

The statement came a day after the Lahore High Court (LHC) allowed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for four weeks without having to sign the indemnity bond suggested by the federal government.

In its interim verdict, the LHC said that in case Nawaz’s health doesn’t improve then the time period can be extended, adding that the government officials will be able to contact Nawaz through the Pakistani embassy.

Nawaz will be travelling to London on an air ambulance which will arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday, said Marriyum, adding that the discussions on how to stabilise the former PM’s health before travel was also underway.

With the flying fuel of 10 hours and two pilots, the air ambulance will be equipped with oxygen cylinders, ventilators, ICU and other medical facilities, while two doctors, including Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan, and paramedics will also assist the PML-N supremo during his travel.

He will be shifted to the Harley Street Clinic in London immediately after landing, sources claimed, adding the former PM might be shifted to Boston if the doctors recommended his treatment in the United States.

However, a delay in the departure is being attributed to Nawaz’s “unstable health” and a low platelet count.

His personal physician Dr Adnan Khan stated that the PML-N leader will travel to the United Kingdom in the next 48 hours once he’s “clinically stable”.

“He [Nawaz Sharif] will make the journey in a fully equipped and medically staffed air ambulance [which will be] arriving soon,” he tweeted.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif will accompany the elder Sharif to London whereas Maryam Nawaz will be staying in the country.

Giving a reason for his visit to London, Shehbaz said he will undergo a check-up in London over his bad back.

Nawaz, who was imprisoned after an accountability court found him guilty in the Al Azizia corruption reference, had also been granted bail by the Islamabad High Court on humanitarian grounds. He also obtained bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.