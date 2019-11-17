﻿ Mark Lyall Grant urges world to resolve Kashmir dispute | Pakistan Today

Mark Lyall Grant urges world to resolve Kashmir dispute

by News Desk , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

Britain’s former ambassador to the United Nations, Mark Lyall Grant has urged the international community to help resolve the Kashmir dispute.

In an article in US magazine, Forbes Grant said tensions are near boiling point with an increasingly bitter feud between Pakistan and India over disputed Kashmir region putting the security of whole subcontinent at risk.

Grant said India’s latest action is bound to increase the levels of disaffection and extremism in the Muslim majority population of Kashmir.



