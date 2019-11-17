Kite string claims life of 40-year-old man

LAHORE: A 40-year-old man died after his throat was slit by a kite string in Lahore on Sunday.

The victim, Amir, belonging to Gujarpur was on his way to Sadar Cantt from Mughalpura on a motorcycle when the incident occurred.

Taking notice of the incident Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directed the Lahore CPO to submit an immediate report on the matter.

CM Buzdar offered his condolences to the family of the departed and warned those violating the ban on kite-flying with strict action.

Acting on the chief minister’s orders, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) dismissed SHO Mudassar Ullah and ordered SSP Mughalpura to complete investigations and submit a report on the matter as soon as possible.

Buzdar said that local police would be held responsible wherever people were found to be violating the ban on flying kites.

Earlier police had arrested more than 8o persons and recovered more than 2000 kites and over 500 spools of kite string in a crackdown against kite sellers.

Police on Sunday on the directions of DIG Punjab arrested three kite sellers and seized over 300 kites and dozens of string rolls from their possession.

It is pertinent to mention here that kite flying and selling is banned in the province and can lead up to three years in prison.

Earlier on October 31, a seven-year-old girl died after her throat was slit by a glass-coated kite string in Sheikhupura on Thursday.

According to police, the minor was riding a motorbike with her father when the incident took place in Ferozewala area of Sheikhupura.

She was rushed to the hospital where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival. Police have registered a case into the incident and launched investigations.