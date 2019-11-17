JUI-F’s countrywide road blockade in full swing

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) protesters on Sunday continued to block highways across the country for a fourth consecutive day as a part of ‘Plan B’ to oust the prime minister.

Workers belonging to the JUI-F and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party continued to block the Quetta-Chaman Highway, suspending supply to Afghanistan and affecting the traffic creating long queues of vehicles.

Similarly, in Bannu, JUI-F workers protested on the Indus Highway Link Road affecting the flow of traffic flow.

In Karachi, the protests continued for a fourth day on Hub River Road. A large contingent of police and Rangers were present at the site of the sit-in.

Addressing the participants of the sit-in in Khairpur, JUI-F central leader Rashid Soomro said the sit-in plan was a success. “We have plans till Z, but the government will go before Plan C,” he added.

On Saturday, JUI-F workers continued their sit-in at Dera Ismail Khan National Highway, in Nowshera near GT Road and Hakimabad along with Indus Highway Link Road and Malakand.

Protests and road blockades are also continuing in other parts of the country.

The protests, led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, began with the ‘Azadi March’ on October 27 from Karachi. Thousands of supporters reached Islamabad on October 31, holding a two-week sit-in on the city’s main highway.

On November 13, Fazl ordered his supporters to disperse across the country to block roads, in what he termed as ‘Plan B’ to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan.