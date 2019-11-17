Eight universities being established in Punjab: Buzdar

by News Desk , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that eight universities are being established in different cities.

In a message on International Day of Students, he said the provision of quality and modern education to students is a basic responsibility of the state.

He said that students play a key role in achieving the goal of development in a country.

The Chief Minister said Pakistani students are bringing laurels to the country with their intellect and wisdom at the international level.

Punjab Health Minister, Dr. Yasmin Rashid in her message said Prime Minister Imran Khan is fully committed to introducing the high standard and uniform system of education in the country.

She underlined the need for providing equal opportunities of advancement to boys and girls in educational institutions.