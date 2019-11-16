Sanaullah’s judicial remand extended till Nov 30 in narcotics case

A special court for Control of Narcotics Substance on Saturday extended the judicial remand of former law minister Rana Sanaullah till November 30 in the 15kg heroin recovery case against him lodged by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).

During the hearing of the case in the court, Sanaullah’s lawyer requested that the court should grant the complete record of the case against its client.

“We have not been granted record and the list of witnesses in the case,” he argued.

In reply, the court asked the lawyer to submit in writing that what part of the record is required.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had already filed interim challan in the special court against Rana Sanaullah. It was alleged that the ANF recovered heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah’s vehicle.

On July 1, ANF officials arrested Rana Sanaullah, who served as the Punjab law minister during the former PML-N government, from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near Sukheki, while he was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore.