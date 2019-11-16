Punctual Shehbaz reaches airport early in anticipation of flight with Mian Nawaz

As the matter of removal of Nawaz Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) remains in lingo with the ball now in LHC’s court, Shehbaz Sharif, compelled by his unquestionable punctual nature and in keeping with his flawless record of never having missed a flight, arrived at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Airport today in anticipation of taking the flight to London with elder brother Nawaz as soon as permission is granted.

“Not taking any risks this time sir! Last time I was supposed to meet Mian sb at the airport, I got stuck in some ridiculously congested, highly unexpected traffic situation orchestrated by the government of the time to restrict me from reaching there on time. I am here till whenever I need to be now”, a beaming Shehbaz answered to a question as to why he was there for a flight that was not even confirmed at the moment whose boarding pass he did not possess.

Scenes from the ongoing LHC hearing, where Shahbaz Sharif had filed a petition challenging the government’s condition of an indemnity bond to remove Nawaz Sharif’s name from ECL, were chaotic as senior PML-N leaders Maryum Aurangzeb, Ahsan Iqbal and Khawaja Asif scampered in and out of the court room, phones to their ears, asking people where the younger Sharif was had to give an undertaking to the court ensuring his elder brother’s return as soon as he was healthier.

At time of filing Shahbaz Sharif was reportedly taking a short nap, hat on face on the CIP lounge sofa, after setting an alarm for an unknown time on his smartphone.