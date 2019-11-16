Newly-wed man leaves part-time gigs for stable, well-paying profession

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

ISLAMABAD – Less than three months after getting married in a self-professed conservative setting, newly wed man Hamza Abbasi has taken the decision to prioritise his family and opt for a settled profession.

Abbasi, 35, told his closed ones that with middle age approaching and a family to provide for, he’s bidding farewell to the part-time gigs that he has been doing up to now, and finally opting for the one career that can help him fulfill his duties.

Typically sharing his personal decision in a private gathering of closely knit 6.4 million social media followers, Abbasi said that a stable income and well-paying profession is now a question of sustenance for him and his family.

“I will use the skills I have learnt in my previous gigs in this new profession, but thankfully the pay cheques would be more regular and much higher,” Abbasi told the family members.

“Technically I will be doing exactly what I have been doing, but won’t need to do multiple jobs or shifts. Less work, more money, and so my family will be taken care of and I will have more time to spend with them as well,” he added.

Responding to a question, Abbasi categorically denied that his latest money move is owing to the fact that he splurged all his savings on the honeymoon in Barcelona and Paris.

“The honeymoon was as humble as I am and everything related to me is. Oppose my career moves or support them, but don’t question my intentions,” he said.