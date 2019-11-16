Nawaz to be shifted to US after initial treatment in UK

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will be shifted to a Boston hospital after he seeks initial treatment in the United Kingdom (UK), a private news channel reported on Saturday.

According to Geo News, the former prime minister will most likely fly out of the country on Monday evening. The air ambulance in which Nawaz will travel will stop for a brief while as it cannot undertake the long journey in a single stroke.

The report stated that Nawaz will seek treatment for his kidney and heart in the UK. In the US, the former prime minister will be treated for his platelet condition.

Nawaz will be treated in another city in the UK apart from London. Appointments have been made with doctors in the UK and the US, according to sources.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday permitted to remove former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List without any conditions for a time period of four weeks.

On Friday, the LHC called the plea admissible regarding the removal of former premier Nawaz Sharif’s name from the ECL on a conditional basis — the government had said it would allow a ‘one-time permission’ provided Nawaz Sharif deposited surety bonds worth Rs7-7.5 billion.

In its decision, the LHC said that in case Nawaz’s health doesn’t improve then the time-period can be extended, adding that the government officials will be able to contact Nawaz through the Pakistani embassy.