Naval chief discusses bilateral cooperation with Romania

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi held separate meetings with Romanian Chief of Defense Staff and Naval Commander during his official visit to Romania.

The matters concerning mutual interest and promotion of naval cooperation were discussed in the meetings.

The naval chief also highlighted the resolve of Pakistan Navy in ensuring peace and maritime security in the region.

Later, the naval chief visited Damen Shipyard and held a meeting with its managing director.

On the occasion, he was briefed about the progress regarding ongoing projects for Pakistan Navy in Damen Shipyard.