Nawaz, Shehbaz submit written undertaking to LHC

A draft of a written undertaking was submitted on Saturday in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on behalf of Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz Sharif about the former prime minister’s travel abroad for medical treatment.

In today’s hearing the two-member bench before starting the hearing set aside a few questions for the parties. The bench is being headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi and comprises of Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem.

The petition was filed by PML-N’s legal team on behalf of the former prime minister.

Earlier, the bench asked PML-N President Shehbaz, who was in court for the hearing, if he was willing to guarantee that Nawaz will return.

The court asked Nawaz’s lawyer if the former premier was willing to submit anything as surety. The bench allowed PML-N’s legal team to discuss the matter with Nawaz and adjourned the proceedings for 15 minutes, after which the lawyers held consultations with Shehbaz in the courtroom.

In the first half of the hearings, the bench had asked Additional Attorney General (AAG) Chaudhry Ishtiaq A. Khan, who is representing the government, if the memorandum by the interior ministry was “issued on a humanitarian basis”.

Khan said that the federal government was aware that the Nawaz’s condition was “precarious”, adding that the PML-N supremo was granted permission by the court to travel abroad for medical treatment. He argued that the condition of furnishing an indemnity bond was added in order to “satisfy the court”.

“We imposed conditions to uphold the writ of the court,” Khan insisted and said that “if the former prime minister wants to go abroad for treatment, he can go for a specified period of time”.

“The court granted bail of eight weeks to Nawaz Sharif,” he said and added: “If Nawaz Sharif wants to go abroad for treatment, he can go, but first he has to satisfy the court.

“If the court is satisfied, we (the government) have no objections.”

“If Nawaz Sharif does not want to submit the bonds to the government, then he can submit them to court,” the AAG said.