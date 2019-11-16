Indian firing kills tractor driver in AJK

A young tractor driver was killed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Friday when an Indian soldier opened fire from across the Line of Control (LoC).

Muhammad Ali was busy ploughing his fields in Nali village when he was struck with a stray bullet in his neck.

A local police official later told the media that the victim died on the spot.

20-years-old Ali was an orphan who was making both ends meet by driving someone’s tractor.

People residing in the closest vicinity of the LoC while doing different chores often end up becoming victims to targeted firing by trigger-happy Indian troops.

AJK’s senior minister, Chaudhry Tariq Farooq said, “This kind of target killing is very common in this area and Indian troops placed here often do it.”

“He is the recent victim of the cowardly Indian practice of purposely targeting defenceless and innocent civilians in AJK with advanced weapons,” he added.

Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider also took to Twitter to condemn the latest incident of firing along the LoC.

“…Skirmishes and artillery duels between rival troops are not something uncustomary in a conflict zone but hitting non-combatant civilians in such a fashion is typical of the coward Indian army. Shame on them,” he wrote.