Indemnity bond was NAB’s idea, report claims

As the Lahore High Court (LHC) allowed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to go abroad without paying any money on the account of indemnity bonds, a report published in a local media suggested that the idea of asking Nawaz for surety bond was floated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Quoting a detailed report of the federal cabinet’s subcommittee, the media outlet stated that it was NAB’s idea not to allow the former premier to leave the country without evolving a proper mechanism to ensure his return.

“The federal government [may] evolve a mechanism to ensure that if Nawaz is permitted to travel abroad he will make himself available, if and when required by the concerned forums,” stated a NAB letter written to the government on November 11.

Earlier in the day, the LHC allowed Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for four weeks without having to sign the indemnity bond suggested by the federal government, saying the duration could be extended on doctors’ recommendation.

As the government and Sharif brothers remained at an impasse over the terms of Nawaz Sharif’s travel abroad — specifically his return to Pakistan — the LHC said it would draft its own undertaking for the former premier’s travel and give to lawyers of both sides.

A two-judge bench, comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem, heard the petition challenging the government’s condition of furnishing indemnity bonds in order to secure the removal of Nawaz’s name from the ECL.