Fawad files privilege motion against Asif

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday filed a privilege motion against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif for misrepresenting comments made by the government regarding former premier Nawaz Sharif’s health.

According to the minister, Asif misquoted the government when he quoted a cabinet member saying “let Nawaz Sharif die”.

Fawad said the Islamabad High Court said that the federal and provincial governments had no objection to Nawaz Sharif’s bail.

On Thursday, the PML-N leader said an indemnity bond to the tune of Rs7-7.5 billion was nothing but the government must not go blind with its politics of revenge and should allow Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for treatment.