Earthquake of 3.8 magnitude jolts Swat, surroundings

SWAT: A mild earthquake jolted the Swat valley and its surrounding areas on Saturday resulting in damages to window panes of houses and windscreens of several vehicles.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), tremors measuring 3.8 on Richter scale were felt in Swat and adjoining areas.

People of the areas where the quake was felt rushed out of homes and shops in panic reciting Kalma-e-Tayyeba.

Windows panes of houses and windscreens of several vehicles were damaged due to quake. However, no causalities were reported.

Epicentre of the quake was stated to border area of Pak-Afghanistan-Tajikistan, 76 kilometer inside earth crust.