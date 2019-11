Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that doctors have checked party supremo Nawaz Sharif’s health, and have said that swelling and side effects on his body increased.

She added that doctors have recommended shifting Sharif abroad for treatment. “Sharif’s blood sugar level increased due to steroids and other drugs. Medicine side effects for Sharif’s life can be lethal, and we have already lost too much time,” she said.