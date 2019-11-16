Court to take up Nawaz’s Al-Azizia case on Nov 25

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take up former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s plea against the sentence in Al-Aziza Stells Mills case on November 25.

The high court bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani will also hear the appeal of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for enhancing the ex-PM’s sentence in the same.

Nawaz, who is all set to go abroad for medical treatment, was granted an 8-week bail by the high court last week over health grounds.

The PML-N supreme leader was sentenced to seven years in prison and was fined Rs1.5 billion and $25 million in the Al-Azizia corruption reference by an accountability court on December 24, 2018. However, he was acquitted in another reference related to Flagship Investments.