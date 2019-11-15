Six more polio cases reported in KP, Sindh

Six new cases of polio have been reported in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the tally to 95 across Pakistan.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, nine are of vaccine-derived virus type 2 or VDPV2.

Two of the six new cases are of polio contracted from a mutated version of the virus in the environment. They were reported from Charsadda and Torghar.

Three of the remaining cases are from Lakki Marwat, while one is from Karachi.

In Lakki Marwat, the victims include a 32-month-old boy from Bakhmal Ahmadzai, a two-month-old boy from Mashamanso and another two-month-old boy from Daratang. In Karachi, the victim belongs to Jamshed Town and is a two-year-old boy.

The two cases of vaccine-derived polio were detected from two boys. One of them is three-and-a-half years old, while the other is 13 months old.

The discovery of seven fresh polio cases in Pakistan recently prompted the government to plan vaccinations from November 18. These new cases became controversial after The Guardian published a story alleging they were covered up and that the children had caught a type of polio that had been globally finished off.